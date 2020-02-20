Taapsee Pannu shares adorable pic with onscreen father: ‘Being daddy’s girl is what made things easy and difficult for Amrita’

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of Thappad, has shared a heart-warming post about the importance of parents’ support in a person’s life, especially that of a woman. The post also elaborates on her character in the film directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Posting a picture from Thappad where Taapsee hugs her onscreen dad Kumud Mishra, she wrote, “Being daddy’s girl is what made things easy/difficult fr Amrita.The fact she thought her partner will be someone like her father got her expectations soar high but when they crashed,he was there to hold her from falling.Witness this beautiful father daughter relationship #Thappad.”

Recently, a special screening of Thappad was held in Delhi and the all-celeb audience has been showering praises on the movie. The Delhi screening was organised by Vishal Bhardwaj. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra and Hanal Mehta have announced they will hold screenings in Bhopal, Jaipur and Mumbai.

In an interview to PTI, Taapsee had spoken about the intention behind the film. She’d said, “It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that’s why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family.”

She also told IANS, “How I stand for gender equality and women’s right has nothing to do with success, but everything to do with upbringing. I was never told that I am any less because I am a girl. I have a sister and, whether it is education, jobs or any other choice we made, in our house my parents never questioned it because we are girls. So the choice of films that I make is a reflection of my mindset. My audience sees my belief in my choices.”

Also featuring actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor, Thappad is slated for release on February 28.

