Thappad first reviews are in: Barkha Dutt ‘ wept through the movie’, Rahul Pandita hails Taapsee Pannu’s performance

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:10 IST

Director Anubhav Sinha and actor Taapsee Pannu in partnership with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj hosted a special screening of their upcoming film, Thappad, on Tuesday. Reactions to the movie, about a woman triggered by an act of physical violence to divorce her husband, have been shared online.

The Delhi screening will be followed by more events, hosted by Bollywood filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta.

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about the film, and wrote, “I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch.”

Writer-journalist Saba Naqvi wrote, “Delighted to see a man @anubhavsinha make a movie such as #Thappad that reinforces the message of women strength and independence and the ability to walk away from a man inspite of social attitudes. Go see.”

Screenwriter of the recent Shikara and journalist Rahul Pandita wrote, “Watched #Thappad last evening in Delhi, a film splendidly made on realistic events happening all time around us. Stellar direction/screenplay by @anubhavsinha and a terrific performance by @taapsee. Thank you, @vanityparty.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, Advisor to Chhattisgarh Government, wrote, “Watched #Thappad at a special preview..its a brilliant film! @anubhavsinha handles such an emotional yet complex issue with such maturity!! @taapsee is superb! her histrionics reaching greater heights after each film!Congrts to the entire team! Thnks @vanityparty @VishalBhardwaj.”

Writer Nazia Erum wrote that “The best thing about the movie was it’s good for thought for everyone - whatever space you occupy in the society. Kudos @anubhavsinha.”

The best thing about the movie was it's good for thought for everyone - whatever space you occupy in the society.

Writer Aseem Chhabra wrote, “After #Mulk and #Article15 Sinha is back with a bang. #Thappad will shake you and that’s why it is such an important film.” He added, “#Thappad will make all men think and hopefully conversations will make us better humans, spouses, partners.”

Writer Yasser Usman wrote, “Watched a special preview of #Thappad. Director @anubhavsinha‘s form continues. A brave film on domestic violence with the gifted @taapsee. More soon.”

Watched a special preview of #Thappad. Director @anubhavsinha 's form continues. A brave film on domestic violence with the gifted @taapsee

Thappad is slated for release on February 28. Sinha is coming off two acclaimed films -- Mulk and Article 15.

