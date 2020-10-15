e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar ‘touched’ as Aamir Khan applauds Laxmmi Bomb trailer: ‘Truly means a lot in these heavy times’

Akshay Kumar ‘touched’ as Aamir Khan applauds Laxmmi Bomb trailer: ‘Truly means a lot in these heavy times’

Akshay Kumar is ‘touched’ by Aamir Khan praising the Laxmmi Bomb trailer and said that it‘truly means a lot in these heavy times’. Aamir wished that he could watch Laxmmi Bomb in theatres.

bollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamir Khan lauded the trailer of Akshay Kumnar’s Laxmmi Bomb.
Aamir Khan lauded the trailer of Akshay Kumnar’s Laxmmi Bomb.
         

Aamir Khan showered praise on the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb and called it ‘superb’. He also complimented Akshay Kumar on his performance as a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender person and expressed his excitement to watch the film.

Sharing the Laxmmi Bomb trailer on his Twitter page, Aamir wished he could watch the film on the big screen. It is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9 but will release in theatres in select overseas markets.

“Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can’t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone,” Aamir wrote.

 

Akshay replied that he was ‘touched’ by the support and encouragement. “Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen,” he wrote.

 

Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb, also thanked Aamir. “Thankyou so much @aamir_khan Sir for your wishes for our film,” she wrote, along with a folded hands emoji.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti says maligning victim or the family after a crime is ‘trying to deny them justice’

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror comedy, Muni 2: Kanchana, which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film marks Akshay’s digital debut.

Akshay called his role in Laxmmi Bomb his most ‘mentally intense’ in a virtual press conference earlier this year. “In my career of 30 years, this is my most mentally intense role. It has been that tough. I’ve never experienced something like this before. The credit goes to my director, Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of myself which I didn’t know existed,” he said, according to PTI.

“This is unlike any character I’ve ever played. I had to be careful to portray this character with utmost honesty, without offending any community,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
India rebuts China on claim over Arunachal, Ladakh with a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
‘No message was sent’: India on Pak official’s claim about talks
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
‘Well respected and tactically great’: Smith names world’s best captain
We are still probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says CBI
We are still probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says CBI
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In