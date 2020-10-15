e-paper
When Akshay Kumar revealed his worst habit as a husband. Watch video

Akshay Kumar had revealed his worst trait as a husband during an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan. He had said that he loves watching sports and sits down to watch a match as soon as he gets home.

bollywood Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 07:09 IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for nearly two decades now.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage has withstood the test of time, making it through busy schedules and the glare of the public eye. An old video has resurfaced online, in which the actor talked about his ‘worst habit as a husband’ - his excessive love for sports.

On Koffee With Karan, Akshay had said that his worst habit is watching the match once he returns home from his shoot. “When I come back home at 6.30, after my work, I just get into my pyjamas and I watch some sports,” he said.

In fact, Akshay loves watching sports so much that he could not stay away from it even during Twinkle’s book launch. “I still remember when you guys were there for the book launch… I love watching cricket and sports. When she was talking, I just gave a glance at the score and she knew that I was looking at the score. That is my worst habit,” he said.

 

Akshay is currently awaiting the release of the horror comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, in which he plays a man possessed by a transgender person. The film, which also features Kiara Advani in a leading role, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9. It will simultaneously release in theatres in select overseas markets - Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Akshay also finished shooting for his upcoming espionage thriller, Bellbottom, in Glasgow, earlier this month. The film is said to be the first in the world to pull off a start-to-finish schedule during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Akshay thanked the team of Bellbottom for ensuring that the shoot was completed smoothly. “The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind, it’s time to get things moving again,” he said.

