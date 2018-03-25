 Akshay Kumar turns rickshaw driver for Twinkle Khanna. See pic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar turns rickshaw driver for Twinkle Khanna. See pic

bollywood Updated: Mar 25, 2018 18:14 IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna during a promotional event for his film PadMan in New Delhi.(PTI)

Sunday morning turned happening for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna as the Bollywood star played auto-rickshaw driver to his wife.

Akshay and Twinkle are known to be early risers, and so, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the ‘perfect’ Sunday is not at all about a late morning and laziness for this couple.

“My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 a.m. and got in a solid two and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver. All before 9 am. #TheEarlyBird #TryIt,” Twinkle wrote.

She captioned a photograph in which Akshay is seen driving the rickshaw and the author-entrepreneur is seen in the passenger’s seat.

