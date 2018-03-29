Ali Fazal on starring in girlfriend Richa Chadha’s directorial debut: I am blessed that Richa thinks I am good

He has played a distressed student in 3 Idiots (2009), a lover boy in Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), and an Indian servant to a British queen in Victoria & Abdul (British film; 2017). And now, actor Ali Fazal is all set to play a negative role — a first for him — in his upcoming film, titled Lojikal. It’s a short film, and interestingly, it marks the directorial debut of actor Richa Chadha, Ali’s girlfriend.

Talking about his character, Stereotype, in the film, Ali says, “My character is rather different from whatever I have done so far. Even though it’s just another character in the short film, I had a great time doing it. Even the look was very quirky, and that added to the whole experience.”

The actor admits that he is also in awe of Richa, who he has been dating for over two years now, but not just romantically. “I am that guy who gets to say Meri sohbat meri kamyaabi ka nishan hai (My company is the symbol of my success). This film is a part of that philosophy. I am blessed that Richa thinks I am good. Because I am her fan. It’s a big compliment for me to be doing this little piece with her, for her, by her,” the actor signs off. Both the actors shared screen space in the Fukrey film franchise.

