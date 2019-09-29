Alia Bhatt bakes Ranbir Kapoor’s favourite cake for his birthday. Can you guess the flavour? Watch video

bollywood

Alia Bhatt went the extra mile to make her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday a special occasion. Videos of Alia baking Ranbir his favourite cookie cake have been shared online.

Posted by chef Harsh Dixit, the videos show Alia, in an apron, icing a cake for Ranbir. “Chef Alia Bhatt. Cake game strong,” he wrote alongside the video. “Oh my God. Have you ever seen cake being frosted like that?” the chef asks in the background, to which Alia replies, “It is a cookie smash.”

One of the first pictures from Ranbir’s birthday party was shared by Harsh, who captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday Ranbir. Wish you loads of love, luck, health and happiness. Big hugs to you!” The image showed the chef and his team posing with Ranbir and Alia.

The chef has previously shared pictures from the couple’s romantic dinners as well. On Valentine’s Day 2019, Harsh shared the special menu he’d prepared for Ranbir and Alia. Alongside a picture, he wrote, “a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love.”

Ranbir’s birthday party on Friday night saw the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Basu, Zoya Akhtar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were among those who were spotted at the bash. Ranbir’s parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were also present.

Neetu and Alia later took to Instagram to share posts for Ranbir. Meanwhile, the actor was greeted by hundreds of fans outside his residence in Mumbai, and spent some time meeting them and clicking photographs.

