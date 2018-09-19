Alia Bhatt’s back from Bulgaria and is spending quality time with friends. See pics

The birthday celebration of Akansha Ranjan, best friend of actor Alia Bhatt, saw many Bollywood celebrities attend the do. These included Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, Patralekha, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Of course, Alia had to be there. In fact, the duo was seen at the Bandra Kurla complex with their other friends during the day too.

The team of Stree, thanks to the success the film has seen, has every reason to be happy. The film, which is Rajkummar Rao’s first solo hit, has crossed Rs 100 crore in the domestic market and that is a massive achievement. However, with an innovative plot twist, credible performances and evolving horror-comedy genre, the film’s makers had cast the dice right. And it paid dividends. Naturally then, the team met to celebrate its success. The party saw Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Pankaj Tripathi and Patralekha Mishra Paul in attendance.

After being tied up at home for some time -- his daughter was quite unwell till a few days back -- Shahid Kapoor was seen with the leading ladies of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor, promoting his film.

Here are all the pictures.

Stree success party.

Akansha Ranjan has many Bollywood friends. Seen in her party were Alia Bhatt, Krishna Jackie Shroff, Sushant Singh Rajput and Athiya Shetty.

Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Pataakha girls, Sania and Radhika, promote the film.

Shilpa Shetty in Delhi to talk about her new show Hear Me. Love Me. on Amazon Prime.

Alia Bhatt with her friends Bandra Kurla Complex.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

