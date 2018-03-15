 Alia Bhatt’s ‘silver jubilee’: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars tweet their wishes | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Alia Bhatt’s ‘silver jubilee’: Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars tweet their wishes

Bollywood stars appreciated Alia Bhatt’s body of work and extended their wishes for the birthday girl on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2018 12:32 IST
Alia Bhatt turns 25 on Thursday.
Alia Bhatt turns 25 on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who turns 25 on Thursday, is currently in Bulgaria where she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, alongwith several others wished the Highway star.

Akshay Kumar appreciated Alia’s good work and tweeted his wishes.“Happiest birthday to the immensely talented @aliaa08. You’re the perfect example of ‘good work speaks for itself.’ Keep shining,” he wrote.

Karan Johar, the one who had launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with his 2012 film Student Of The Year, shared some of the actor’s looks from the upcoming highly anticipated film Raazi.

“Happy birthday fellow fishie!!! @aliaa08 Wish you endless peace, harmony, & all things wonderful. May all your dreams come true!,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor.

Her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal tweeted, “This amazing human turns 25 today... Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! @aliaa08 ”

Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt posted a nostalgic photograph and captioned it as, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl ! Happy birthday Alia”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Love watching this actor on screen.. wishing her a fabulous birthday... @aliaa08 ... much love.”

Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish a happy birthday for Alia. “Happy Birthday, @aliaa08! Your growth as an actor has been phenomenonal and this is just the beginning. Keeping doing what you do best! Good luck!,” he tweeted.

Nimrat Kaur also extended her wishes for Alia and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @aliaa08 .... stay pure and thrilling always ! May your achievements surpass all your dreams”

Director Shashank Khaitan revealed his plans to celebrate Alia’s “silver jubilee”. “@aliaa08 ... Happy Birthday Aaloo... not just me but the whole of India is missing you and your dimpled smile ... get back quick and lets celebrate your ‘Silver Jubilee’ ... lots of love,” he tweeted.

Born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai to Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, Alia is best known for her roles in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi. While Highway won her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and Udta Punjab won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Alia will soon begin work on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you