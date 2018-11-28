Alia Bhatt wishes sister Shaheen on birthday, calls her wonder woman. See photo

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt turned 30 on November 28 and on the occasion, the Brahmastra star took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for her. She shared a picture of Shaheen and wrote, “wonder woman. My best friend, my soul mate,my person.”

Alia captioned the image, “No instagram post or birthday message or call can do justice to the amount of oozing love I feel for you right now and everytime I look at your beautiful face.. I love you sir! Those eyes are an instant fix for everything that’s not right.. So I think you should come back very fast because your little sister misses you too much and life is seeming not as fun without you at home!! Also we need eat some keto cake and dance on the sofas.”

Recently, Alia had penned an open letter about her sister’s battle with depression and in an emotional video shared a heartwarming message. She said, “When I come home after a long day at work or I am just sulking because of life, just one look at your older but still sparkling brown eyes just lights up my heart like you can’t imagine.”

She had added, “When I read your very first book, a book that you have written with so much ease and honesty, while I struggle to write one letter to you. I feel awful. I feel terrible because despite living with you for 25 years, I have never really understood your silent moments of depression. I never recognised a snappy moment as something much bigger.”

Shaheen has written a book about her battle with depression titled, ‘I’ve Never Been (un)Happier’ which was launched recently. She is reportedly away from home, in London, studying interior designing.

