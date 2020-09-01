Amit Sadh: I am blessed because of my fans, but even I am trolled for Sushant ‘you are quiet, I am unfollowing you’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:37 IST

Actor Amit Sadh social media presence is just like him — calm and composed, with a lot of fan love. But the place itself has become a lot toxic over the past few months, especially after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s, his Kai Po Che! co-star’s untimely death. The main target have been celebs, especially star kids, either being questioned on their silence, or for saying anything absolutely.

On how does he deal with all this, he tells us, “I have my own system. I also get trolled whenever I do something. Who are these people, I want to ask them back, they are just sitting at home and tweeting. Basically, you are not even trolling, you are harassing people. Again, you can’t go and fight these people.”

His simple formula in life is to be silent and speak up whenever he wants to, not because of any pressure. “When I want to be silent, I will be silent, and same when I want to speak up. I talk without inhibitions, and I will choose. I may not be as vocal with everyone, it’s a choice. If you are silent, and for someone to actually accuse you, make life hell for you, is wrong. Again, it’s a twenty edged sword, that is going to pierce you,” says the 37-year-old, who recently had a string of projects back to back releasing on OTT platforms, including the film Shakuntala Devi and web show Breathe Into The Shadows.

As public figures, he says when they accept the good things, the ‘uncomfortable’ bits too come along, “When you are thrown into uncomfortable things, you can’t say ‘we will choose the good thing’ and not take discomfort. These are uncomfortable times, and it’s the time to test your mettle.”

Sadh says that he is blessed that he gets so much support online, but even then some people do end up trolling him. “Even I am being trolled for Sushant (Singh Rajput, his Kai Po Che! co-star), they say ‘you are quiet, I am unfollowing you;. Sometimes, when I am in the mood, I also say ‘thanks, one less person to take care of’, because I am very protective of my fans. Agar ek kam hai, it’s better that I pay more attention to the other one. Again, it’s not about public figure, as a whole nation it’s time we introspect, let’s not abuse social media. We are abusing it. My whole thing is if you don’t have love or respect, don’t abuse people. A lot of people abuse women, what country are we becoming? I feel I can’t run away, I have a social responsibility. I will be an example and lead from the front.”

