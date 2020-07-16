Amit Sadh reveals he had suicidal thoughts at 16, says it ‘takes courage’ to admit weakness

bollywood

Actor Amit Sadh has revealed that he contemplated suicide at the age of 16 but eventually talked himself out of it. He said that it was a ‘sign of strength’ to admit to weakness or failure, and a nurturing environment can help troubled people.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amit opened up about having suicidal thoughts as a teenager and said, “I think it takes courage. I think it is a sign of strength when you admit you are wrong, weak or failing. The only thing is, you have to be lucky and blessed to have an environment and people around you who don’t kick you in ba**s when you tell them that you are falling.”

Amit said that a safe environment needs to be created for people going through emotional turmoil. “That’s the change we need to bring in society, each other and ourselves, that when we find situations like this, are we equipped to help those people rather than judging them and actually crucifying them and making life more hell for them,” he said.

Amit started his career on television and starred in a number of shows including Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Guns & Roses and Durgesh Nandinii. In 2010, he transitioned to films with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk 2.

Recently, Amit was seen playing a police officer in the Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He was tested for Covid-19 after his co-star Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday. The two had dubbed together at the same studio, days before Abhishek’s diagnosis.

Amit tested negative and shared the news on Twitter. “Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Amit is gearing up for the release of two of his films this month - Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara and Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi, which will release on Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video, respectively.

