e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan clarifies ‘home quarantined’ stamped hand not his, says ‘House keeping has become the daily routine for all’

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies ‘home quarantined’ stamped hand not his, says ‘House keeping has become the daily routine for all’

Clarifying that it was not his hand that was stamped with ‘Home Quarantined’, Amitabh has written that the social distancing has made him realise, once again, what all goes into house keeping.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Amitabh Bachchan talks about life in self quarantine.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about life in self quarantine.
         

The photograph of a hand stamped ‘Home Quarantined’, which Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, is not his hand, the actor has now clarified. He had tweeted the photo early on Wednesday and captioned it: “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .”

Fans immediately speculated it to be his own hand. Media reports also claimed the same. The veteran actor took to his blog to clear the confusion about the photo and stated that the hand in the photograph is not his. He wrote on his blog: “So the ‘hand’ of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day .. and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour.”

Also read: Self help in times of coronavirus: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone’s top tips to keep you occupied during self-quarantine

He further wrote: “I am well .. the hand picture is of someone else .. I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves .. it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign .. its just that media needs fodder .. else it dies.”

He added, “House keeping has become the daily routine for all , I am presuming .. and suddenly you discover what all actually goes through in the domestic administrations of building a home and keeping it happy and prosperous and functional .. not to say that this be the very first time it is being done .. no sireeee .. it has been the active course many a times before, but just that in the times and the climes of these days of immense vulnerability, it feels different.”

He also tweeted a video where innovative ways had been used to make sure that minimum people come in contact of things in public use. “very good and most needed .. what a wonderful precaution,” he tweeted along with the video.

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively trying to spread awareness about COVID-19 for the past few days. He has also written a poem on it. The Bollywood megastar on Sunday had tweeted requesting his fans not to gather outside his bungalow Jalsa for their weekly darshan due to the pandemic and suggested them to stay safe.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news