Amitabh Bachchan delivers a 14-minute long take in one shot for Chehre, Resul Pookutty calls him ‘one of the best in the world’

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming thriller Chehre recently wrapped up its first schedule. Amitabh delivered a 14-minute single take, impressing all.

Oscar-winning sound artist Resul Pookutty recently tweeted about it and said: “Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema.Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world.”

Today @SrBachchan marked another history in Indian cinema.Last day last shot of first schedule of #Chehre @anandpandit63 he performed a fourteen minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped!Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world🙏 pic.twitter.com/OhM35kq8n7 — resul pookutty (@resulp) June 16, 2019

So impressive was Amitabh that the crew stood up and clapped after the completion of the shot. Speaking to Times Now, the film’s producer Ashok Pandit said: “I believe I am blessed to be a part of a film that has this historic scene. Giving a fourteen-minute shot is not only difficult but requires a dedication of a different kind. And add to it the way Amitji delivered it with finesse. There was pin drop silence on the sets followed by thunderous applause. He is legendary and an inspiration for each one of us.”

Amitabh, of course, remains as modest as it gets. Responding to Resul’s comments, he wrote on Tuesday, “Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of ..”

Resul .. you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of .. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/wWbQTevPac — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

Apart from Chehre, which is being directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Amitabh will also be seen in films like Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo (also starring Ayushmann Khurrana), Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. He will also do a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s ambitious Telugu project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

