Pakistan fan’s viral video ripping into team after World Cup loss tickles Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined scores of other social media users in sharing the viral video featuring UK-based Pakistani activist-fan, reportedly called Momin Saqib, as he funnily berates his country’s cricket team for their defeat in Manchester on Sunday. The veteran actor retweeted comedian-actor Vir Das, who had shared the said video.

Sharing the video, Vir had written: “Hilarious. Part hahahahaha Part awwwwwwww :)” The video went viral after his country’s cricket team’s poor show on Sunday. The fan bemoans how cricket is among the few things that brings happiness to Pakistanis amid the country’s various problems. He is particularly peeved at reports that before the crucial match, members of the cricket team were busy having pizzas and burgers the night before. At one point, he even wipes his eyes.

The video was a hit with Indian fans, who shared it enthusiastically. It is not clear if the video was meant to express mock anger or was it sincerely felt.

Amitabh, who delivered a hit with Badla, has a number of interesting films in his kitty. He is part of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious three-part fantasy series, Brahmastra. He also has Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, for which he has completed shooting. He began shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. On Tuesday, he even tweeted about the commencement of shoot in Lucknow and wrote: “One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..From Lucknow today ‘GULABO SITABO ‘ .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??”

Amitabh also has a film with Emraan Hashmi called Chehre, which is scheduled to release in 2020. Apart of these, he will also be seen in a cameo in Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha.

