Amitabh Bachchan gave ‘14 perfect retakes’ for the iconic mirror scene in Amar Akbar Anthony, reveals Shabana Azmi

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:08 IST

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has opened up on the fun she had on the sets of Manmohan Desai’s hit film Amar Akbar Anthony and revealed that Amitabh gave 14 “perfect retakes” for the iconic drunken, mirror scene where he applies medicine and bandage to his reflection in the mirror. The film turned 43 on May 27.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Shabana said, “I watched Amitabh giving 14 perfect takes of that famous drunken scene in Amar Akbar Anthony where he puts the plaster on his image in the mirror. He got it right each time but it was difficult for the camera because it was complicated. Amitabh didn’t once express frustration. If you narrate this to a Hollywood star he would faint.” Parvarish and Amar Akkbar Anthony were shot at the same time, on two different floors of the same building. Both films featured Amitabh, Vinod Khanna and Shabana and were major hits of 1977.

Talking about how Manmohan Desai offered her Amar Akbar Anthony, Shabana told the entertainment website, “I had almost completed Parvarish with Manmohan Desai and had a blast. One day he came to my shooting at Ranjit Studio and said in his candid manner, ‘Shabbo I’m producing a film. Usmein there is no khaas role for you magar woh Vinod Khanna meri jaan kha jayega ki why is there no heroine opposite me when both Amitabh and Rishi have heroines!! Toh you please do the film for me!’ I almost fell down laughing and said yes immediately.”

T 3457 - Mahurat of 'Amar Akbar Anthony' .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap ..

AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine ! pic.twitter.com/wKpMBIrubZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 2, 2020

Sharing a picture from the film’s sets, Amitabh had tweeted on May 27, “T 3457 - Mahurat of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. from right Man ji ( Manmohan Desai) ; a bowed headed AB ; Parveen Babi ; Shabana Azmi ; Neetu Singh ; Vinod Khanna ; Dharam ji who gave the clap .. AAA , ran 25 weeks in 25 theatres in one city alone - MUMBAI .. all India imagine !”

He also wrote on Instagram, “When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations. But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”

The film had some of the most popular cliches identified with old Hindi films - brothers separated in childhood, chance encounters unite them but they are not aware of their bond and the likes. The movie also reflected India’s syncretic character as many identities co-exist in harmony.

