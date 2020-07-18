Amitabh Bachchan gets reflective in Covid ward: ‘Wonder as much you may, fated decisions remain fated’

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in a reflective mood these says, judging from his latest blog post. On Friday, he shared a few lines by his late, poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan on his blog. The actor mentioned how all the time he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

Amitabh was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive and are admitted to the same hospital.

“In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad,” he shared the lines by his father. “Now I get the time,” he added.

“.. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Earlier, Amitabh had shared a post about the kind of people who shall forever be unhappy in their lives. “They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters... Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote in his Instagram post. On his blog, he added another line saying ‘Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don’t get it are fools).” he wrote.

