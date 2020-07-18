e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan gets reflective in Covid ward: ‘Wonder as much you may, fated decisions remain fated’

Amitabh Bachchan gets reflective in Covid ward: ‘Wonder as much you may, fated decisions remain fated’

Amitabh Bachchan is sharing his reflections and realisations about his past decision as he clocks in yet another day at the hospital’s Covid ward.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 11:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised in Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised in Mumbai.(AP)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is in a reflective mood these says, judging from his latest blog post. On Friday, he shared a few lines by his late, poet father Harivanshrai Bachchan on his blog. The actor mentioned how all the time he has on his hands right now has led him to reflect on his past decisions.

Amitabh was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive and are admitted to the same hospital.

“In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad,” he shared the lines by his father. “Now I get the time,” he added.

“.. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently ... but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Earlier, Amitabh had shared a post about the kind of people who shall forever be unhappy in their lives. “They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters... Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote in his Instagram post. On his blog, he added another line saying ‘Samjhne waale samajh gaye, jo naa samjhe woh anadi (ones that this post was intended for must have realised it, others who don’t get it are fools).” he wrote.

