Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital over Covid-19 concerns

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Both developed breathlessness, as per sources.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
         

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital. Both were in self-quarantine after having tested positive for the coronavirus. As per sources, both of them have developed breathlessness.

“Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were admitted to Nananvati hospital today. They are fine,” hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya needed medical attention,” another insider said.

Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, had been admitted to Nanavati previously, having contracted the virus over the weekend.

On July 12, Abhishek had tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

He had also confirmed that both him and his father will remain in hospital ‘until the doctors decide otherwise.’

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

In his original tweet on July 11, Abhishek had written, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

On July 13, PTI quoted a hospital insider as saying, “(Amitabh and Abhishek) are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not requiring aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine.”

Amitabh has been posting on social media through it all, thanking fans for their wishes and expressing his gratitude.

