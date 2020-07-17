e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude as he gets treated for Covid-19: ‘In happy times, in times of illness’

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted his gratitude from Nanavati Hospital as he undergoes treatment for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, has expressed gratitude to millions sending him and his family good wishes. Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !,” the actor wrote with an old photo of him and Abhishek hugging. While Abhishek and Amitabh are admitted to Nanavati, Aishwarya and Aaradhya – who were asymptomatic – are quarantined at home.

 

The actor had earlier said thanks to his well-wishers. “I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love,” he had written on social media.

He had also posted a photo of two Hindu deities and written, “T 3596 - Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I surrender myself to God).”

A source from Nanavati hospital told PTI earlier this week that Amitabh and Abhishek were on the path to recovery. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” the source said.

Actor Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, has tested negative. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed all four bungalows owned by the Bachchans - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa and declared them containment zones.

