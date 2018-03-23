Amitabh Bachchan is happy to be back at home with granddaughter Navya Naveli. Check out their pic
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a sweet picture with Navya upon his return to Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2018 15:30 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, who was ill a few days back while shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Udaipur, is back in Mumbai. The actor posted pictures from his private jet, letting his fans know how excited he was about finally going back home.
Once home, he posted the cutest picture with his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. “Home where the love is,” he captioned the photo. The grandpa-granddaughter duo is all smiles on finally being reunited.
Navya is the daughter of Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Nanda Bachchan. He regularly posts their pictures with doting messages on social media. Check out a few of the posts:
Amitabh took ill in Jodhpur a week ago. He was attended by his team of doctors from Mumbai. His wife and actor Jaya Bachchan told the media that was feeling fatigued due to the heavy costumes he has to wear for Thugs of Hindostan.
The actor will now begin work on Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His next release will be 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor, that will hit theatres on May 4.
Follow @htshowbiz for more