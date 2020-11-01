Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Sean Connery, says ‘he gave life to 007’, Priyanka Chopra bids him farewell with warm note

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:07 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined millions across the globe in paying tribute to Hollywood actor Sean Connery, who died on Saturday, aged 90. Amitabh spoke of the special bond that Sean shared with the number ‘007’.

He wrote: “What is the date today ..31 . 10 . 20 .. add up .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..So .. 007 .. !! Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!”

As James Bond, Sean played a stellar role in making the iconic character, created by Ian Flemming, among the most memorable characters in global cinematic history. He appeared in seven Bond films including Dr No, Goldfinger and From Russia With Love.

Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of Sean with a broken heart emoji to express his sentiments. Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of Sean as James Bond and wrote, “Goodbye the ultimate Bond” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Recalling the legendary actor, Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram Stories, “One of the most prolific actors of all time.. sauve and debonair.. with that powerful voice. Rest in peace, Sir Sean Connery. Thank you for the movies.”

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra wrote about Sir Sean Connery.

Earlier, many other Bollywood celebrities had mourned his death. “Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences,” Lata Mangeshkar wrote.

Hrithik Roshan had said: “Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done Sir. You won this life. thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P.”

Actor Randeep Hooda had said: “The man who defined “cool” before the word really meant anything besides temperature .. the only #JamesBond that was hard to live upto .. Sir #SeanConnery RIP Legend.”

The star’s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight in Nassau in the Bahamas, where he has a home, having been “unwell for some time”.

(With AFP inputs)

