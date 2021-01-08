e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda goes ‘WTF’ at comments made by NCW member

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda goes ‘WTF’ at comments made by NCW member

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has expressed her disgust at comments made by an NCW member about the Budaun gang-rape.

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Navya Nanda recently made her Instagram account public.
Navya Nanda recently made her Instagram account public.
         

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has expressed her shock at recent comments made by a National Commission for Women representative, about the gang-rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in UP’s Budaun.

“WTF... When are things ever going to change,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, alongside a news report about the incident.

NCW member Chandramukhi Devi on Thursday said a 50-year-old woman’s gang-rape and murder could have been avoided had she not stepped out at night. “Women should not go out at odd times under the influence of any person,” she said, in a video being widely circulated on social media. “I think this incident would not have occurred if the woman had not stepped out of her house alone or had she been accompanied by a [male] child of the family.”

Her comments were slammed by the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Bhatt, and Urmila Matrondkar, among others. Pooja, tagging NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, wrote in a tweet, “Respected @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu, Urmila Matondkar, Pooja Bhatt slam NCW member’s victim-blaming comments about Budaun gang-rape

Taapsee said that it was because of thinking like Chandramukhi Devi’s that incidents such as this take place. Urmila also expressed her shock at the comments.

Navya, the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, made her Instagram profile public late last year. She’s a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and is the co-founder of a health organisation called Aara.

