Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with granddaughter Aaradhya and son Abhishek, calls them his ‘greatest gifts’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a moment from his 76th birthday celebrations early on Saturday where he can be seen with son Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. Posting the photo, the actor said celebrating the birthday with his son and son’s daughter was his “greatest gift”.

He wrote on his blog, “The best birthday gift for me .. Son and the little one .. the love affection and the mischief .. all make my day ..”

T 2961 - जीवन के सुखमय पल ; बेटा , और बेटे की बेटी ; जन्म दिवस की भेंट उनके हाथों , सबसे महत्वपूर्ण pic.twitter.com/YM18g2UfFb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2018

Amitabh celebrated his birthday on Friday with the sweetest wishes coming from Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Fanney Khan actor posted two throwback photos on Instagram -- one of Big B and another of six-year-old Aaradhya with her “dadaji”. She wrote, “MAY THE LIGHT KEEP SHINING GOD BLESS HAPPY BIRTHDAY PA” and added a long string of celebration emojis for emphasis. Along with the shot of Amitabh and Aaradhya, she posted her daughter’s heartwarming birthday message, writing in her caption, “HAPPYYY 76th BIRTHDAY Dadaji.”

Check out how Aishwarya and Aaradhya wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy 76th birthday:

In 2017, the Bachchan family celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday by vacationing together in the Maldives. Making things even more special on the joyous occasion was a ‘happy birthday’ sign via a stunning firework display at the private beach. The pictures, in which Big B and Aaradhya are looking up at the Maldivian night sky, shared by Aishwarya on Friday, appear to be from the trip.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 09:51 IST