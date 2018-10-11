Amitabh Bachchan will not celebrate his birthday this year, says report

Its superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday today but the septuagenarian will reportedly not be celebrating the special day. Owing to two deaths in the extended family — the passing away of daughter Shweta Nanda’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda and her mother-in-law Ritu Nanda’s mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, Big B has decided to do away with any celebration and keep his birthday a low key affair, says a report in Bollywood Hungama. The online portal has also claimed that the senior Bachchan is also concerned about his friend and favourite co-star Rishi Kapoor’s health, who is undergoing medical treatment in the US.

However, the actor took to Twitter to thank his fans and well wishers for their love.

T 2958 - To all that have wished me .. to all that have sent greetings .. to all that have kept with me all along .. to all that have the gift of giving me longevity .. to all with my LOVE 🙏🙏🤗🤗🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/jFeXfMdQqu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2018

Amitabh is currently dominating the prime time slot on television with his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor turned 76 this year and will be seen receiving a birthday gift from a contestant on the show. The preview of the quiz show hinted at the makers leaving him moist-eyed with a special offering for the celebrity host. Amitabh can be seen getting emotional on listening to the audio footages of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

"Kaun kehta hai maa-baap chale jaatein hain." @SrAmitabh ke janamdin pe, #KBC par hongi unki kuch khaas yaadein taaza. Baniye iss pal ka hissa 11th October raat 9 baje, #KBC par. pic.twitter.com/56DOp4S3oj — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 8, 2018

On the occasion of his birthday, actor Ram Charan released his first look from the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor will be seen as Guru Gosayi Venkanna in the film that has Chiranjeevi in the title role of the Telugu freedom fighter.

On the film front, Amitabh will now be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan. The Shahenshah of Bollywood refuses to slow down and has emerged as an inspiration for the younger generation. The actor has already impressed his fans with his action scenes in the film’s trailer that also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Oct 11, 2018