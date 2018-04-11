Ananya Panday makes Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff’s Student of the Year 2. See pics

After Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced Tara Sutaria as one of the leading ladies opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film Students of the Year 2, they also revealed the main female lead. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday will be making her Bollywood debut with the Punit Malhotra directorial.

The team announced with a tweet, “Finally joining the brat pack, presenting - ANANYA! Welcome to the movies & the class of 2018! #SOTY2.”

The team began shooting for the film on Tuesday and it is expected to hit the silver screen on November 23. While Student of the Year, the first film in the franchise had two male leads - Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan - SOTY 2 will see the debut of two female actors.

With this announcement, the makers have also confirmed the rumours of Ananya being a part of the project to be true. This film is also set in St Teresa, and Tiger Shroff is the leader of the ‘brat pack’

SOTY 2 has been in the works for about a year now and the project was initially confirmed by Karan Johar on his show Koffee with Karan.

Ananya Panday made her society debut at Le Bal in Paris in 2017 along with Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe.

