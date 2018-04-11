Meet Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff’s Student Of the Year 2 heroine. See her pics

A day after Tiger Shroff started shooting for Students of the Year 2 (SOTY2), Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has revealed one of the female leads of the film, Tara Sutaria. The second film in the franchise will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra. Tara Sutaria will be one of the female leads in the film; the other actor is yet to be revealed.

She was a part of a few sitcoms including The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, which was broadcast on Disney India. The show was a Hindi adaptation of the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

It was earlier announced that the film will have two leading ladies and the filmmakers also revealed that the film will be released on November 23. Initially, speculation suggested Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and even Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey’s could be part of for the film. However, the filmmakers had kept the casting news under wraps till now.

See | Photos of Tara Sutaria

@sashajairam remember this? 😉❄️ A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:58am PST

✨✨✨ @jet_gems A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

947 outfits later 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻 A post shared by TARA🌟 (@tarasutaria__) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Student of the Year had marked the debut of actor Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, all of whom have made a place for themselves in the industry. Especially, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are currently the toast of Bollywood with their choice of films. So there is a lot of expectations pinned in to SOTY 2’s cast.

Tiger Shroff, the male lead of the film is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Baaghi which has collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more