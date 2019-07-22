Ananya Panday says she can count on besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘They are always with me, no matter what’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has said her friends Suhana Khanand Shanaya Kapoor are of the same age and therefore they count on each others. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya are childhood friends and are often spotted together frequently.

Talking about her friends, Ananya told Asian Age, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each others back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.”

Also read: Taapsee on Kabir Singh: ‘Problem is when you glorify a flawed character’

When reminded of the trolling she faced at the time of her debut film, Student of the Year 2’s release, Ananya said, “You can’t change who your parents are, and I would never want to do that. I am so proud of my dad. While I was promoting SOTY 2, I noticed that people used to ask about nepotism, and Tiger (Shroff) used to tell me ‘just let your work do that talking’. Once your film is out then they are not looking at you as someone’s daughter or son, they look at you as an actor. Being a star kid, I don’t want to complain. I am lucky and super blessed. Yes, there is a negative side of comparison and trolling, but there are so many positive aspects to it and I just want to focus on that,” she adds.

Ananya is currently working on Pati Patni Aur Woh remake where she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 17:48 IST