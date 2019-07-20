Ananya Panday calls Alia Bhatt an inspiration, says ‘She never claimed to be perfect from the start’

Whenever a star kid gets ready to face the arc lights, the first thing they have to contend with is an instant comparison with their successful mother/father. Ananya Panday’s case has been no different. And although the youngster feels it’s a “big thing for me” [to be compared to my dad], she refuses to let it affect her.

“It surely brings a lot of pressure too because you need to match up to that level. But I think, I am my own person and my dad [Chunky Panday] too has always maintained that. So, it’s not playing on my mind. I am just enjoying everything so much that I don’t have time to think about the negative stuff. And honestly, I don’t even want to, as I just want to be positive,” she says.

Workwise, Ananya has always maintained that she admires Alia Bhatt’s work. “But it’s not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film [Student of The Year; 2012] and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution,” says the actor, who is currently busy shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Talking of work, Ananya’s first film itself pitted her alongside a proficient dancer like Tiger Shroff. “In terms of dancing, I am not even his fingernail (laughs). But I really tried. Not many know this, but Tiger and I used to go to the same dance class when we were younger. While he has become the guru, I am still stuck at the dance class level. Just seeing him practice is a source of inspiration. And I am happy that I have had to pick up the pace in my first film itself,” she says.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 12:53 IST