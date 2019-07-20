Ananya Panday calls Alia Bhatt an inspiration, says ‘She never claimed to be perfect from the start’

Whenever a star kid gets ready to face the arc lights, the first thing they have to contend with is an instant comparison with their successful mother/father. Ananya Panday’s case has been no different. And although the youngster feels it’s a “big thing for me” [to be compared to my dad], she refuses to let it affect her.“It surely brings a lot of pressure too because you need to match up to that level. But I think, I am my own person and my dad [Chunky Panday] too has always maintained that. So, it’s not playing on my mind. I am just enjoying everything so much that I don’t have time to think about the negative stuff. And honestly, I don’t even want to, as I just want to be positive,” she says.Workwise, Ananya has always maintained that she admires Alia Bhatt’s work. “But it’s not as if I am trying to imitate or be like someone in particular. Obviously, Alia is a huge source of inspiration. In fact, what I have learned from Alia is that she never claimed to be perfect from the start. She was raw in her first film [Student of The Year; 2012] and then, she grew from there and people could see that evolution,” says the actor, who is currently busy shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.Also read: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares first picture of their newborn son in the arms of his father. See it hereTalking of work, Ananya’s first film itself pitted her alongside a proficient dancer like Tiger Shroff. “In terms of dancing, I am not even his fingernail (laughs). But I really tried. Not many know this, but Tiger and I used to go to the same dance class when we were younger. While he has become the guru, I am still stuck at the dance class level. Just seeing him practice is a source of inspiration. And I am happy that I have had to pick up the pace in my first film itself,” she says. Follow @htshowbiz for more