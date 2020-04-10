Ananya Panday shares still of dad Chunky Pandey, Govinda sitting with a monkey as Aankhen completes 27 years

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:44 IST

Ananya Panday shared a hilarious still from her actor father Chunky Panday’s 1993 film Aankhen on its 27th anniversary. The film had released five years before Ananya was born.

The film had released on April 9, 1993 and had Govinda and Chunky as brothers Bunnu and Munnu, respectively. The two had played notorious pranksters who were up to no good until one of their pranks wreaks havoc in their lives. Late actor Kader Khan had played the father of the two actors in the film, which also starred Raj Babbar, Shilpa Shirodkar, Ritu Shivpuri, Raageshwari Loomba and Bindu in prominent roles. It was directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee.

Govinda and Chunky Panday in a still from Aankhen.

Govinda had a double role in the film - one as Kader Khan’s character’s son Bunnu Saini and the other of his identical cousin Gaurishankar. The film was among the first of his many superhit comedies, which established him as the comedy king of Bollywood.

It was also a big commercial success for Chunky. Ananya had, however, landed in a huge controversy when she equated her father’s struggle with his absence on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan and featuring in a film made under his banner, Dharma Productions.

She had said during Rajeev Masand’s newcomers’ roundtable, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame had chipped in to add, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

