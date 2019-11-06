e-paper
Angelina Jolie says her kids ‘have been through a lot’, but she can learn from their strength

Actor Angelina Jolie has said that she and Brad Pitt want their kids to embrace who they are, and in return they expect the same of their parents.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:26 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her kids, poses as she attends the UK premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, Britain.
Actor Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her kids, poses as she attends the UK premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

Angelina Jolie has said that her six children have been a source of strength for her but also admitted they have suffered in her life battles.

The 44-year-old actor shares her children -- daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 -- with former husband, actor Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, second Left, and her children Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, from left, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt pose for photographers on arrival at the Premiere of the film 'Maleficent Mistress of Evil' in central London.
Angelina Jolie, second Left, and her children Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, from left, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt pose for photographers on arrival at the Premiere of the film 'Maleficent Mistress of Evil' in central London. ( Grant Pollard/Invision/AP )

Jolie said her kids have been her support system for a long time now. "The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us," the actor told Harper's Bazaar.

Jolie most recently reprised the eponymous role in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She is currently working on Marvel Studios' The Eternals.

‘It’s self-explanatory’: HC declines to clarify in police vs lawyers order
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I
Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
