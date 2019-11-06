Angelina Jolie says her kids ‘have been through a lot’, but she can learn from their strength
Actor Angelina Jolie has said that she and Brad Pitt want their kids to embrace who they are, and in return they expect the same of their parents.bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:26 IST
Angelina Jolie has said that her six children have been a source of strength for her but also admitted they have suffered in her life battles.
The 44-year-old actor shares her children -- daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 -- with former husband, actor Brad Pitt.
Jolie said her kids have been her support system for a long time now. "The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us," the actor told Harper's Bazaar.
Jolie most recently reprised the eponymous role in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. She is currently working on Marvel Studios' The Eternals.
Follow @htshowbiz for more