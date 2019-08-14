Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Taal: ‘Ramta jogi takes me back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza’

bollywood

As Taal completed two decades of its release in Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor says the track “Ramta jogi” takes him back to the “unforgettable music and the extravaganza” of the movie. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released on August 13, 1999. It also featured Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

All the songs of the film were top chartbusters and songs like Ishq Bina and Ramta Jogi were quite a trend.

Anil tweeted: “Even after all these years, Ramta jogi takes me right back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza of ‘Taal’! Subhash Ghai. A.R. Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna. 20 years of Taal.”

“Taal” was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the “official selection” at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert’s Film Festival, and the 45th International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Currently, Anil has two films on his platter -- Pagalpanti and Malang.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 12:42 IST