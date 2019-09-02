Anil Kapoor shares a throwback pic, calls his 1983 film Woh 7 Din ‘a life-changing moment’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:28 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor reminisced about his days as a struggler and said that Woh 7 Din, his maiden film as a mainstream hero, was a life-changing moment and role. Anil on Monday took to Twitter, to share a still from the sets of the 1983 film.

“From 1977 to 1983 I had been working... Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and Woh 7 Din was that chance! A life changing moment and role!” he captioned the picture.

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working ...struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

The 62-year-old actor, who has a career spanning over three decades, says his career has been a dream come true for him since then. “Since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!”

Woh 7 Din, directed by Bapu, also featured Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. The film’s songs, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal became very popular on its release.

Anil, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Total Dhamaal, is among the few from his generation who is still active. He has films like Pagalpanti, Malang and Takht in his kitty. He will also be seen in a biopic of Olympic shooting champion Abhinav Bindra. “Great stories deserve to be told and we had the pleasure of understanding the family’s journey and Abhinav Bindra’s career graph. This is a film that we’re all really excited to bring to the silver screen,” Anil said in a statement.

The biopic will be directed by Kannan Iyer and will have Anil’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor playing the character of Abhinav in the film.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games held in Beijing.

