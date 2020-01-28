Annu Kapoor replies to fan demanding Padma award for him, says ‘undeserving people’ like him don’t get it

bollywood

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:01 IST

With singer Adnan Sami in the news over winning Padma Shri and the controversy surrounding it, veteran actor Annu Kapoor took a dig at the awards, while replying to a fan on Twitter. He sarcastically commented how undeserving people like him would never get them.

He wrote: “Dhanyawad, bhai lekin padma puraskar keval yogya aur deserving logon ko hi diye jaaten hain. Mujh jaise ayogya aur nalayak ko nahin. Phir bhi aapne mujhe yaad kiya isske liye bahut aabhari hoon (Thank you. Padma awards are given to deserving candidates, not to undeserving people like me. Nonetheless, that you thought of me, was great and for that I am grateful to you).”

A Twitter user had tweeted: “Kya film jagat ke suprasidh, great comedian, abhineta, nirmata-nirdeshak avom host param aadharniya Shri Annu Kapoor sahab ko unki adbhut pratibha ke liye sarvoccha rashtriya Padma Awards milna chahiye? Kripaya vote avashya karen (Does celebrated comedian, actor, producer-director and host, honourable Annu Kapoor not deserve a Padma Award for his rare talent? Please vote).”

Annu Kapoor made his film debut with Shyam Benegal’s Mandi in 1983. Since then, he has worked in a number of films, both from mainstream and parallel film worlds, and is a name to reckon with. He is best remembered for his roles in films like Vicky Donor, Mr India and Jolly LLB 2. He is a recipient of Filmfare Award as well as National Award in the past.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

The Padma awards this year have been mired on controversy after singer Adnan Sami was awarded the fourth highest award by Narendra Modi government. Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill had mentioned how he was an undeserving candidate, more so because his father, a Pakistani Air Force officer, had played a prominent role in the 1965 war. Both the BJP and Congress had a war of words over it. Adnan Sami is best remembered for his songs Thodi Si Toh Lift Karade (from an album) and Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan).

Follow @htshowbiz for more