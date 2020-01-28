When Congress was in power, they gave me an award, says Padma Shri Adnan Sami

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:41 IST

Singer Adnan Sami on Monday said that those who are raising questions over his Padma Shri award are doing so to vent their own frustration.

"When the Congress was in power, they gave me an award. Then I was a Pakistani citizen. Now, this government is giving me an award. I love everyone. There is no politics. Their agenda is something else. They are raising the issue just to give vent to their frustration. They should do it. I don't care," Sami told ANI.

"I am happy and honoured that a big award has been conferred on me. I am thankful to the people for loving me and my music. I would like to thank the Government of India. The award is a matter of pride for me and my family," he said. The singer was granted Indian citizenship in 2015.

Apart from Sami, actor Kangana Ranaut, director-producers Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar have been conferred with the Padma Shri award.

Responding to a question about his father, Sami said: "My father was a Pakistani fighter pilot in 1965 in war. He did his duty for his country. He was awarded for his patriotism. It is not related to me. Whatever happens in my life will not be related to him," he said.

"It never happens anywhere that allegations are levelled against anyone based on what his father did. It is such a big award. It should not be dragged into politics like this. I got the award based on my work," Sami added.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill had earlier asked why Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner after his name was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot was conferred with one of India's highest civilian honour.

