Adnan Sami’s son Azaan opens up about why he chooses to work in Pakistan, his father becoming Indian citizen

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:55 IST

Singer Adnan Sami’s son has spoken about why he chooses to continue working in Pakistan, despite his father’s decision to take Indian citizenship. The 26-year-old Azaan Khan was speaking to the BBC.

He said, “The reason I have never spoken about this before is because he is my father, I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan.”

Azaan is Adnan’s only son from his first marriage to actor Zeba Bakhtiar, with whom he parted ways after three years together. Talking about his relationship with Adnan, he said, “My father is more of a mentor, somebody with whom I seek advice about my work. We had a strange topsy turvy relationship, I haven’t spent much time with him and for that reason, our relationship is more of a friend or a mentor.”

“The reason I have never really spoken about it before is because he is my father,” Azaan said, and added, “Normally you keep getting messages for different things and there have been days when stuff has happened and there has just been silence.”

Adnan Sami, born in England to Pakistani parents, became a household name after the success of his singles Kabhi to Nazar Milao and Lift Kara De in the early 2000s. He went on to develop a successful career in the Hindi film industry. In 2015, he submitted a request for Indian citizenship, which came into effect on January 1, 2016. He has since generated controversy for his statements around India-Pakistan tensions.

He recently called out social media trolls on Twitter, and wrote, “Dear Pak trolls, It’s not about your egos being given a reality check today; it’s about eliminating terrorists who you ‘claim’ are also your enemies! Your Ostrich mentality is laughable. By the way, your abuses expose your reality and therefore the only difference between you and a bucket of rubbish is the bucket!”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:54 IST