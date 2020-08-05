Anubhav Sinha replies to man who accused him of ‘disrespecting the city’: ‘I love Mumbai almost as much as you do’

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:22 IST

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has reacted to a Twitter user, who accused him of ‘disrespecting’ Mumbai. In an earlier tweet, Anubhav had used the word ‘Bombay’ to address the city, which did not sit well with the Twitter user.

“Mumbai. Don’t disrespect the city,” read the tweet. Anubhav replied, saying, “Sir that is a long discussion. Won’t happen over twitter. Just to finish the matter, I love Mumbai and Maharashtra almost as much as you do. Trust me.”

The matter was quickly resolved and the Twitter user replied to Anubhav saying that he is a big fan of his work. “Sir, I hope you’ll invite me wherever you discuss and just to finish the matter I love #thappad and all your other works. Thank you,” he wrote.

Sir that is a long discussion. Won’t happen over twitter. Just to finish the matter, I love Mumbai and Maharashtra almost as much as you do. Trust me. https://t.co/WPSNq2uYwR — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) August 4, 2020

Anubhav recently announced a project-- a collaboration with filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor. It will be an anthology based on stories around the coronavirus pandemic. To be produced under his banner, Benaras Mediaworks, the Thappad director said he thought of documenting the crisis after Sudhir’s driver contracted Covid-19 and was unable to get a bed at hospital.

Subsequently, Anubhav said the loss of close friend and actor Irrfan Khan, who died on April 29, and the challenges of attending his last rites hit him hard. “What better way to do it than different filmmakers looking at different things? Sudhir’s father passed during Covid. We lost Irrfan and couldn’t not even go to his funeral. Tigmanshu had to fight the cops to go and said ‘Irrfan is my brother, I will go.’ “All these things were disturbing. I thought these should be recorded. I spoke to my friends who agreed to do this and that’s how the idea behind it began to formalise,” Anubhav said in a statement.

The 55-year-old director said the project offered an opportunity for all the filmmakers to team up for a “good collaboration”. “There’s one story by Subhash, one by Hansal, one by Sudhir, one probably by Ketan. These are filmmakers that I believe that the so-called ‘Bollywood’ has largely ignored,” he added.

However, the casting, title of the movie, and more details are yet to be officially announced.

