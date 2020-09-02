Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shoot to “inspire and spread positivity”

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:16 IST

Armed with “positivity, love and laughter”, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik reunited for director Vivek Agnihotri’s film recently. The senior actors, who have been friends for 45 years, were only too glad to once again shoot together with all possible precautions.

They didn’t feel any fear or hesitation about shooting during the pandemic. Kaushik says, “Of course, people feel concerned, especially our families. But once they knew about the safety measures, they felt secure. We have professionals Covid marshals, ensuring all the required precautions are taken. But above all, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards others.”

Shooting in a film studio after more than 5months with all safety measures. Thanks to ⁦HonMinister Sh Prakash Javadekarji for allowing to resume shooting all over india . ⁦#CoronaCantStopThe Shootings # FightCorona #StaySafe ⁦@PrakashJavdekar⁩ ⁦@MIB_India⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/Fj28y2Ktb0 — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 25, 2020

The duo was happy resuming work after a hiatus of five months due to the lockdown. Kaushik says, “Most films shoots haven’t started and there was a sense of pessimism in people, with predictions of a slow death of cinema. Both of us and Vivek are born fighters and eternal optimists. So, we started shooting to inspire others, experiment and innovate in these times and send a message that cinema lives to entertain, inspire and fill this world with laughter.” They are shooting for Agnihotri’s film The Last Show.

Having tested their friendship on many fronts- “struggle, pain, suffering, celebration and success”, they are glad it has remained strong as ever. “We compete professionally but bond personally. We’ve never lost love and respect for each other. We’ve never looked at life from tragic point of view. We always found humour and inspiration in every situation. When Vivek discussed this inspirational story -full of beauty, love and laughter -we were fascinated by vision of human psyche. We realised that during the Covid crisis, the world needs inspiration, positivity, and above all humour. So, in a way Vivek is celebrating our unique friendship for the world to fall in love with friendship, again,” adds Kher.