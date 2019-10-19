e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Anupam Kher signs his autobiography for former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, gets ‘dhanyawaad’ in return

Actor Anupam Kher signed his autobiography for former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. He shared the video of the exchange on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A screengrab from Anupam Kher’s video.
A screengrab from Anupam Kher’s video.
         

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of himself, signing his autobiography for former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and receiving a ‘dhanyawaad’ in return. The actor met the former politician at a recent gala event.

Anupam shared the video in a tweet, and wrote, “My most cherished moment was when the 8th #SecretaryGeneral of @UN #BanKiMoon asked me to sign my autobiography for him. Him saying #Dhanyawad (Thank you in Hindi) at the end was the real clincher for me. #JaiHo. Great to be at the @asiainit gala. Thank you for inviting me.”

 

The video, which was shared online on Saturday, has received over 2000 likes already. His fans were very excited for him. “You earned it in a hard way. Wish you all the best,” one person wrote. “You deserve it sir! Congratulations!” wrote another.

The actor’s autobiography, titled Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly, was released at a special event organised at the Consulate General of India in New York and was attended by the veteran actor's close friends and associates. "My life is a sum total of what went wrong and because things went wrong in my life, everything went right," Kher said as he addressed the gathering at the book release.

The actor currently appears on the American TV show New Amsterdam. He will next be seen in the Hollywood film, Hotel Mumbai, due out in India on November 22. The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks that took place in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 13:20 IST

tags
top news
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
3 arrested day after UP Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Normal life hit in Telangana after shutdown in support of RTC strike, several leaders held
Normal life hit in Telangana after shutdown in support of RTC strike, several leaders held
ED raids underway on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
ED raids underway on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
INDvSA Live: Rohit, Rahane put together century stand
INDvSA Live: Rohit, Rahane put together century stand
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
Indrani Mukerjea paid $5 mn to Chidambarams in bribe: CBI chargesheet
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News