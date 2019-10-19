Anupam Kher signs his autobiography for former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, gets ‘dhanyawaad’ in return

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of himself, signing his autobiography for former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and receiving a ‘dhanyawaad’ in return. The actor met the former politician at a recent gala event.

Anupam shared the video in a tweet, and wrote, “My most cherished moment was when the 8th #SecretaryGeneral of @UN #BanKiMoon asked me to sign my autobiography for him. Him saying #Dhanyawad (Thank you in Hindi) at the end was the real clincher for me. #JaiHo. Great to be at the @asiainit gala. Thank you for inviting me.”

My most cherished moment was when the 8th #SecretaryGeneral of @UN #BanKiMoon asked me to sign my autobiography for him. Him saying #Dhanyawad (Thank you in Hindi) at the end was the real clincher for me. #JaiHo. Great to be at the @asiainit gala. Thank you for inviting me. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJlfS1QAZ3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 19, 2019

The video, which was shared online on Saturday, has received over 2000 likes already. His fans were very excited for him. “You earned it in a hard way. Wish you all the best,” one person wrote. “You deserve it sir! Congratulations!” wrote another.

The actor’s autobiography, titled Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly, was released at a special event organised at the Consulate General of India in New York and was attended by the veteran actor's close friends and associates. "My life is a sum total of what went wrong and because things went wrong in my life, everything went right," Kher said as he addressed the gathering at the book release.

The actor currently appears on the American TV show New Amsterdam. He will next be seen in the Hollywood film, Hotel Mumbai, due out in India on November 22. The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks that took place in Mumbai.

