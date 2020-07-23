e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anurag Basu: There is a transparency of money with OTTs but not with theatres

Anurag Basu: There is a transparency of money with OTTs but not with theatres

Director Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo is headed the OTT way and he feels this is the time to adapt and go for the best available option.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:57 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Filmmaker Anurag Basu lauds OTT platforms for its wider reach.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu lauds OTT platforms for its wider reach.
         

Despite theatre owners vehemently opposing the direct-to-OTT release for movies, many filmmakers seem keen on getting their finished projects out o the streaming platforms for the audience to see. And with his latest film Ludo headed the web way, director Anurag Basu, too, feels that this is the time to adapt and go for the best available option.

“In such times, you can’t call people to the theatres and filmmakers can’t wait for too long on their ready films, because it’s costing them money. There are a lot of things involved with a release of a film. On OTT platforms and even on satellite releases, there’s a transparency of money. In theatres, we don’t know. You’re never sure,” he says.

Elaborating on his views, Basu adds that everyone wants to release their films “safely” but that safe word “doesn’t come” with theatres. “When the theatre owners say that picture ne itna business kiya hai, we have to take their word for it,” he points.

However, the director notes that there are both advantages and disadvantages in releasing a film — meant for theatres — on an OTT platform.

“When you make a film for the theatre, the language of cinema is different. The way you’re shooting and telling the story, that changes. When you write for theatres, you write with an interval in mind. So there’s a beginning, middle and end in the first part, and same process is there for the second half. If a filmmaker knows beforehand that his films will release on the web, he can do a better job about it,” he explains, while adding that the pros of a digital release include a wider reach.

“All that an entertainer in performing arts wants is that their work reaches maximum people. That is only possible today with OTTs,” he shares.

Currently busy with the post production of Ludo, which was slated to release in April, the filmmaker says he’s stepping out, but with caution. “We’ve to go out, we can’t help it. The work cannot be done from home, we’ve to go to the studios. But thankfully, most of the work was done because it was supposed to come out earlier. I’m excited and looking forward,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In