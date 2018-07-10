Anushka Sharma looking angrily at Virat Kohli has Twitter on a joke overdrive

As pictures from celebrations of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday surfaced online, it was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who caught the attention of Twitterati. In one of the pictures, going viral online, Anushka appears to be angry as she looks at Virat. Dhoni is also seen in the background, making quick work of some cake.

Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday with his teammates and Anushka Sharma in Cardiff, Wales, where the Indian cricket team is currently touring. Virat and the Indian team are on a three-month tour in the UK.

The picture has Twitter on an overdrive, coming up jokes on what could simply have been an innocent look.

When you forget your Bae's birthday but



Very well remember your bestfriend's birthday 🤐🤐 pic.twitter.com/CQmKK8HMQ1 — PIYUSH DWIVEDI (@FoodiePandit) July 7, 2018

Anushka : Mujhe cake kab milega? pic.twitter.com/JdzR4DQPm8 — Ommi Gangawane🇮🇳 (@InsomniOmmi) July 7, 2018

When you are on dieting but he kept asking by singing 'baby ko cake pasand hai' pic.twitter.com/dfFv1xsBcv — Shivam Aks (@AksShivam) July 7, 2018

Anushka To Virat : Tumhare Sab Dosto Ko Bolo, Celebration Hone Ke Baad Saara Kachra Uthake Dustbin Mein Daalo. pic.twitter.com/63tfNokEZx — PUNsukh Waangdu ™® (@Pankysm) July 7, 2018

Agar Tumhare Dost Ka Birthday Apne Ghar Pe Manane Pe Biwi Rooth Jaye Toh Vo Tumhe DostBin Samjhti Hain. pic.twitter.com/hqrJsEDlO0 — PUNsukh Waangdu ™® (@Pankysm) July 7, 2018

Tumhey aaur kya Doon mai dil ke sivaay, tumko hamaari umar lag jaaye pic.twitter.com/q3fBPt6WRw — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 7, 2018

Anushka will next be seen in the drama, Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also starred as an author in the recently released Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

Follow @htshowbiz for more