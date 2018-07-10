 Anushka Sharma looking angrily at Virat Kohli has Twitter on a joke overdrive | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Anushka Sharma looking angrily at Virat Kohli has Twitter on a joke overdrive

Oner of the pictures from MS Dhoni’s birthday celebrations, going viral online, shows Anushka Sharma staring at Virat Kohli.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2018 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
In a rare click, Anushka Sharma is looking a bit angry as she looks at Virat Kohli.
In a rare click, Anushka Sharma is looking a bit angry as she looks at Virat Kohli.

As pictures from celebrations of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday surfaced online, it was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who caught the attention of Twitterati. In one of the pictures, going viral online, Anushka appears to be angry as she looks at Virat. Dhoni is also seen in the background, making quick work of some cake.

Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday with his teammates and Anushka Sharma in Cardiff, Wales, where the Indian cricket team is currently touring. Virat and the Indian team are on a three-month tour in the UK.

The picture has Twitter on an overdrive, coming up jokes on what could simply have been an innocent look.

Anushka will next be seen in the drama, Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan, and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also starred as an author in the recently released Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

