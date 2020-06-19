Anushka Sharma introduces her Netflix film Bulbbul, director Anvita Dutt recalls scary stories from set. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:26 IST

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma described her upcoming Netflix film, Bulbbul, as a ‘drama-thriller’, while director Anvita Dutt insisted that the film is more of a fantasy than a horror story. Although, certain creepy incidents did happen on set.

“We can say that maybe it’s like a drama thriller,” Anushka said in a new video released by Netflix, to mark the release of the film’s trailer on Friday. “It’s not horror,” Anvita said, “The horror is not in the supernatural.”

“The horror is more in what’s happening,” Anushka added. “This is the comedy of our life,” she said, referring to herself and her sibling, producing partner Karnesh Ssharma. “We used to watch horror shows between our fingers,” she said, covering her eyes with her hands.

Bulbbul, starring Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary and others, tells “the haunting tale of a young, innocent bride who grows up to be a strong, mysterious woman presiding over her household.”

Anvita recalled an incident on set, which also creeped out the cast. “So we were shooting in the forest, for the fairytale part, for the supernatural mystery part. There was one particular tree, and under that tree there was a rangoli. So I said ‘just make sure it’s cleaned up for us when we come’, and from the corner of my eye I saw some villagers running and they said that in that forest there’s a ‘chudail’ (witch).”

Once in a year, the villagers conduct a pooja under that tree, and the pooja had just happened the night before she’d locked the location, Anvita said. “Every time there was a rustling in the trees, even the actors would look frightened.”

Bulbbul is the follow-up to Anushka and Karnesh’s hit Amazon series Paatal Lok. It releases on Netflix on June 24.

