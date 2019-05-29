Anushka Sharma loves the simple joys of life, enjoys the smell of flowers in new pic

Actor Anushka Sharma may have been away from acting for some months now but she has her hands full. The actor’s production company is busy with new ventures and Anushka herself has endorsements and her other business ventures. But in midst of all this, she definitely knows a thing or two about enjoying the simple joys of life and her recent picture on Instagram only proves it.

Sharing a new picture of herself, she wrote: “Take a moment to stop and smell the flowers.” In it, we see Anushka bending to smell a bunch of white roses. Dressed casually in a pair of loose trousers and a white blouse, Anushka’s picture is refreshing what with the summer heat beating down most of India.

On her work front, Anushka hasn’t signed any new film post Zero. She will however be producing two ventures, a short film and a web series for the digital medium. She will be collaborating with Amazon Prime and Netflix respectively. 2018 was a mixed year for Anushka with Sui Dhaaga turning out to be a modest success but Zero failing miserably. However, the last couple of years, Anushka has shown tremendous guts by picking up unconventional stories as a producer. With NH 10, Phillauri and Pari, she has proved to be a producer who likes to go for subjects less obvious.

With so much happening in her life, she has deliberatedly decided to go slow. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said: “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic , and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you. All are different, and required a lot of prep. You feel you want to sit back and take a call. I think I have reached that position and security as an actor in my career, where I don’t need to do things or sign films just because I have to fill up time.”

She continued, “Being a producer, I anyway have my hands full, we are doing some interesting work. We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it’s very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to.”

