Anushka Sharma on how she and Virat Kohli manage their work-life balance ‘really well’

It is almost a year since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot and despite their extremely busy schedules, they have managed their work-life balance very well, the actor said. Anushka is busy promoting her upcoming film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, before she is expected to take a break with the cricketer to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“Work takes up majority of my time. I was working literally two days before I got married. Got married and then was away for a week with Virat and again came back and started shooting for Sui Dhaaga. So I have always been working round the clock and back to back, so much so, that this year we have four releases,” Anushka told The Quint in an interview.

“I feel mentally good when I am working. At the same time, you have to create work-life balance, which I think I did even before I got married. Like I was always somebody who understood that categorising is important. That this is my work and this is my personal life, is very important and I think both of us have managed to do that really well,” she added.

In Aanand L Rai-directed Zero, Anushka plays a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. Talking about her career and life, the actor told PTI, “We all are flawed human beings, going about with our lives. I have had a very good life. I have managed to do a lot of things very early on in my life and I am very proud of it. I have always been aware that I am a work in progress. I am someone who has to constantly keep changing and reinventing.”

Talking about her role in the film, she says, “It is very easy to feel that way (settled) in a profession because it is easy for people around you to make you feel that way. I have always made sure people around me are real and represent things to me correctly. As it just improves the quality of my life.”

When Rai approached her to play this role, the actor says she was prepared for the challenge that was coming her way. “My role was difficult to play. I had to voluntarily create an involuntary movement, while I was focusing on the dialogue and the emotions. It was physically draining and it takes a lot of mental focus. I knew I had to do this correctly.”

