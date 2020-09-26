e-paper
Aparshakti Khurana on OTT vs theatre debate: I understand the theatre owners' sentiments, but those being able to sell their product in this time, should be allowed to

Aparshakti Khurana on OTT vs theatre debate: I understand the theatre owners’ sentiments, but those being able to sell their product in this time, should be allowed to

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, whose film Helmet has got OTT platforms interested, feels that while there would be enough films to release when theatres reopen, for now, if some makers are getting buyers for their projects, they should be allowed to sell.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:26 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Aparshakti Khurana will be seen next in Helmet.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana will be seen next in Helmet.
         

Life is slowly returning to normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and shoots resuming pan India signalled that recently. But the one sector which continue to rue their continued shut down is theatres. Filmmakers are releasing their films on OTT platforms, and the theatre owners want them to not do so and support them by waiting till cinemas halls reopen.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana reveals to us that his next film, Helmet, is also being looked at with interest by OTT platforms. What’s his take on this OTT vs theatre debate?

He tells us, “I understand their sentiments. Most of the people are not in a good shape, most of the industry is not. Having said that, those people who’re being able to manage to sell their product in this time, should be allowed to do so. When cinemas open, there’ll be enough films to be played there as well.” 

The 32-year-old adds that whenever theatres reopen, it’s not as if crowds will throng them.

“If cinemas open today, you can’t expect people to start coming in great numbers immediately. They’ll take their time to warm up. I’m not saying they won’t come at all, I’d really want to go back to a cinema hall, I love it. Agar aap kal khol doge, toh kya saare ke saare log pahaunch jaayenge? People have kids and elderly parents at home, their family members, so, they would want to avoid and not put them at risk,” reasons Khurana.

The Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019) actor points out that shoots have resumed, which means there will be films ready for big screens when they eventually reopen.

“Just think, if all filmmakers hold on to their content, there’s only one Friday in a week. So many films will release on a Friday? Sab ek din mein thodi na release hongi? How many will you release?” he asks.

