Apologise instead of giving it a ‘guru shishya’ love spin: Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon angry over Papon kissing minor

Bollywood celebs Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, among several others have criticized Papon’s behaviour. Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, however, came to his rescue.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2018 15:13 IST
Farah Khan has said she felt uncomfortable after watching the video where Papon can be seen kissing a minor girl on the sets of a reality show.
Farah Khan has said she felt uncomfortable after watching the video where Papon can be seen kissing a minor girl on the sets of a reality show.(ANI)

Bollywood celebrities, including choreographer Farah Khan, actor Raveena Tandon and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, among others, have come out against Assamese singer Papon after a video showing him inappropriately kissing a minor girl emerged on Friday.

The shocked celebrities feel that it’s disgusting and shameful and that the singer should be arrested.

Farah Khan has said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ after watching it. “I know Papon and he’s a really good person. But there’s no doubt that I felt uncomfortable seeing that video. I don’t think he meant to do it. But if it was my daughter, I would not like it. I think people should not touch other people’s children. If you see the girl’s face after it all happened, you can see how uncomfortable she was. The video just didn’t give me a good feeling,” she said.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to express her disgust. “Disgusting! Shameful! Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girl’s parents succumbing to pressure! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act,” she wrote.

She also insisted Papon should apologise. “Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate. #papons legal representatives doing not good for him either,spoiling it further by making silly arguments,if it happened unintentionally and the girl moved her face,admit it happened,apologise,instead of giving it a “guru shishya” love spin,sounds repulsive,” Raveena tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: If anybody behaved with my daughter the way Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again.

Gauahar Khan: Wasn’t smothering a child’s face with your palm rubbing colour all over it for four seconds enough as fatherly love, that you had to pull the child’s face then to strategically peck her on the lip. There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly.

Ashoke Pandit: Papon body language and his brash attitude while abusing the child is a sign of arrogance and complete disregard for the law. This is a benchmark trait of every powerful sexual predator.

Lyricist Kausar Munir tweeted, “Forcibly “kissing” a 11yr old girl-child is not fatherly affection. Its sexual opportunism at the very least! As a mother, woman, human being there’s no other ‘angle’ I can look at it from. #unacceptable #papon.”

Only filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has sided with Papon. “I’m shocked by this complete misrepresentation. Lets put affection in context and not make every gesture a vulgar act. I’ve known Papon for years and he is a close friend and a wonderful father. @paponmusic #iStandbyPapon,” Nagesh tweeted.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan on Friday filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly “inappropriately kissing a minor girl.”

The incident took place during the shoot of a Holi celebration on the sets of a Hindi singing reality show where the girl is among the contestants.

