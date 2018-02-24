Apologise instead of giving it a ‘guru shishya’ love spin: Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon angry over Papon kissing minor

Bollywood celebrities, including choreographer Farah Khan, actor Raveena Tandon and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, among others, have come out against Assamese singer Papon after a video showing him inappropriately kissing a minor girl emerged on Friday.

The shocked celebrities feel that it’s disgusting and shameful and that the singer should be arrested.

Farah Khan has said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ after watching it. “I know Papon and he’s a really good person. But there’s no doubt that I felt uncomfortable seeing that video. I don’t think he meant to do it. But if it was my daughter, I would not like it. I think people should not touch other people’s children. If you see the girl’s face after it all happened, you can see how uncomfortable she was. The video just didn’t give me a good feeling,” she said.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to express her disgust. “Disgusting! Shameful! Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girl’s parents succumbing to pressure! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act,” she wrote.

Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girls parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven’t felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 23, 2018

She also insisted Papon should apologise. “Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate. #papons legal representatives doing not good for him either,spoiling it further by making silly arguments,if it happened unintentionally and the girl moved her face,admit it happened,apologise,instead of giving it a “guru shishya” love spin,sounds repulsive,” Raveena tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2018

#papons legal representatives doing not good for him either,spoiling it further by making silly arguments,if it happened unintentionally and the girl moved her face,admit it happened,apologise,instead of giving it a "guru shishya" love spin,sounds repulsive. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 24, 2018

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: If anybody behaved with my daughter the way Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again.

If anybody behaved with my daughter the way #Papon did with the teenage girl I would slap him several times in such a way that no one dared behave that way again — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2018

and #Papon shld worry abt his own actions rather than the patriachal shit of trying to worry abt girls reputation. Uff — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 23, 2018

Gauahar Khan: Wasn’t smothering a child’s face with your palm rubbing colour all over it for four seconds enough as fatherly love, that you had to pull the child’s face then to strategically peck her on the lip. There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly.

Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW 🙄😡#papon👎 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 23, 2018

Ashoke Pandit: Papon body language and his brash attitude while abusing the child is a sign of arrogance and complete disregard for the law. This is a benchmark trait of every powerful sexual predator.

Saving a girl child in the womb is not enough when a Govt. fails to safeguard her in life. Stronger laws against sexual abuse need to be made & put in action, in favour of victims. Almost 24hrs of #Papon newsbreak and he still roams free justifying his perversion against a child. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 23, 2018

#Papon body language and his brash attitude while abusing the child is a sign of arrogance and complete disregard for the law. This is a benchmark trait of every powerful sexual predator — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 23, 2018

Sexual abuse cannot be ignored in the name of fatherly love or liberal society. What #Papon did is a legit case of child sexual abuse. Not only he, but the adults who stood around being silent accomplices of this abuse should be tried for this crime. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 23, 2018

Lyricist Kausar Munir tweeted, “Forcibly “kissing” a 11yr old girl-child is not fatherly affection. Its sexual opportunism at the very least! As a mother, woman, human being there’s no other ‘angle’ I can look at it from. #unacceptable #papon.”

Forcibly "kissing" a 11yr old girl-child is not fatherly affection. Its sexual opportunism at the very least! As a mother, woman, human being there’s no other ‘angle’ I can look at it from. #unacceptable #papon — Kausar Munir (@KausarMunir) February 23, 2018

Only filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor has sided with Papon. “I’m shocked by this complete misrepresentation. Lets put affection in context and not make every gesture a vulgar act. I’ve known Papon for years and he is a close friend and a wonderful father. @paponmusic #iStandbyPapon,” Nagesh tweeted.

I'm shocked by this complete misrepresentation. Lets put affection in context and not make every gesture a vulgar act. I've known Papon for years and he is a close friend and a wonderful father. @paponmusic #iStandbyPapon — Nagesh Kukunoor (@nkukunoor) February 24, 2018

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan on Friday filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly “inappropriately kissing a minor girl.”

The incident took place during the shoot of a Holi celebration on the sets of a Hindi singing reality show where the girl is among the contestants.

Follow @htshowbiz for more