Arbaaz Khan celebrates Navratri with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Gujarat. See their pics

Bollywood actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan lived up Navratri to its fullest. He celebrated the festival with his new girlfriend Giorgia Andriani in Gujarat.

Arbaaz shared a bunch of pictures from their Navratri celebrations together in Gandhidham.The two were dressed in gorgeous traditional attire—Arbaaz wore a white kurta-pyjama with a black jacket and Giorgia wore a lavender coloured lehenga with delicate sequins on the skirt.

“Celebrated #Navratri with @giorgia.andriani22 at @bageshreefilms Navratri 2018 , Gandhidham,Gujarat. It’s always so refreshing visit to Gujarat and enjoy the warmth & hospitality. Thanks to @amanmehta25 & @veermehta2008 for inviting me. Outfits: @gargee_designers @ravigupta.gargee Styling: @hitendrakapopara #HappyDusshera,” he captioned the pictures.

Giorgia also shared pictures from the event on Instagram. “Yesterday, straight after getting ready for Bageshree Navratri in Gandhidham.Thank you thank you @hitendrakapopara for designing this lovely dress for me and @masha.makeupartist08 and @Jyoti.makeupartist for hair and makeup,” she captioned the pictures.

Arbaaz and Giorgia were also recently seen together at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita’s home. Things appear to be getting serious between the two as Giorgia makes more and more appearances with his family members.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz still maintains a healthy relationship with his ex-wife Malaika Arora. The two split in 2016 but are seen together with their son on various occasions. Arbaaz also recently attended the launch of Malaika’s yoga studio.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 20:01 IST