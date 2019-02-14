Arjun Rampal spreads the love with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Valentine’s Day pic. See it here

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new picture with rumoured girlfriend and South African model Gabriella Demetriades. The two can be seen soaking in the sun in the picture, which Arjun captioned, “Spread the love. Happy Valentines to all.” On her Instagram, Gabriella shared a picture of herself staring into Arjun’s eyes and wrote, “Happy love day.”

Arjun and Gabriella sparked off dating rumours when they began to get spotted out and about town. Arjun had announced his separation from wife Mehr Jesia in May, 2018, after 20 years together. They were spotted with their two daughters in Paris, just months after announcing their split.

In January, Arjun had posted a picture of himself at a wedding, where he was accompanied by Gabriella. He captioned the image, “At a wedding, not mine!!”. The rumoured couple can be seen in traditional Indian attire in the picture.

Around Christmas, Gabriella took to Instagram and shared a picture of Arjun. Her caption was, “All I want for Christmas is...” She has also featured in two movies - Sonali Cable, and Telugu film Oopiri - and Aditya Narayan’s single, Tu Hi Pyar Hai.

Also read: Arjun Rampal attends wedding with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella, says ‘not mine’

Arjun was most recently seen in the critical and commercial dud, Paltan. He will next be seen in the web series The Final Call, in which he plays a suicidal pilot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:49 IST