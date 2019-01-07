Arjun Rampal attends wedding with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella, says ‘not mine’

Actor Arjun Rampal recently shared a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from a friend’s wedding in which the duo are dressed up in wedding finery. The actor captioned the picture, “At a wedding, not mine!!! .”

Arjun and Gabriella reportedly began dating just a few months ago, and since then the model has shared a few pictures with Rampal on her Instagram account. The most recent one was during Christmas celebrations, which she captioned, “All I want for Christmas is ....”

According to a report in NDTV, Arjun and Gabriella met at an IPL party when Arjun was still married to Mehr Jessia. The two reconnected quite recently and began dating.

Gabriella had also accompanied Arjun to different Bollywood events and parties recently.She has also featured in two movies - Sonali Cable, and Telugu film Oopiri - and Aditya Narayan’s single, Tu Hi Pyar Hai.

Arjun and his ex-wife Mehr separated in May 2018; the actor is father to 16-year-old Mahikaa and 13-year-old Myra.Before Gabriella, Rampal was also linked with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, which he dismissed through an Instagram post.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:45 IST