Arjun Rampal writes an emotional note after mother’s death

Arjun Rampal’s mother, Gwen Rampal, breathed her last on Sunday after a battle with breast cancer. On Monday, Arjun took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the support from his family, friends and the doctors who helped his mother.

He shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breath her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us. Thank you #CarloGreco #thechampalimaudfoundation #DrLarryNorton ‬#sloaneketteringmemorialnyc all the faculty and doctors at #Kokilabeinhospital #luke @lalitkmodi my dearest #family #friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you (sic).”

Arjun had earlier shared a video on Twitter in which the actor had shared about his mother’s struggle with cancer. He said in the video that cancer was becoming an epidemic these days. He said, “My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.”

Arjun’s friends paid respect to his mother at the funeral that was held in Mumbai on Sunday evening. He performed the final rites and also present was Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jessia, and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 15:59 IST