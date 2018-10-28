Arjun Rampal’s mother Gwen Rampal dies, celebs pay last respects at funeral. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal’s mother has died after a long fight against cancer. Several film celebrities paid their last respects to Gwen Rampal at her funeral in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Arjun performed the last rites for his mother and found support in his friends and colleagues from Bollywood. His co-star from Paltan, Harshwardhan Rane arrived to bid a final goodbye to Gwen. Rane’s girlfriend and actor Kim Sharma also accompanied him to the funeral.

Arjun’s rumored girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra were also seen at their grandmother’s funeral. Arjun’s ex wife Mehr Jessia was also spotted. Here are a few pictures from the funeral:

Arjun had shared a video on Twitter a few months ago detailing his mother’s fight against breast cancer. In the video he said, “Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.” The actor ended the video on an emotional note as his mother spoke about her experience while announcing that she is now all hale and hearty.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 20:23 IST